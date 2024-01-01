AMBUNTI LLG AND TUNAP LLG FIRST TO TABLE DISASTER NEEDS ASSESSMENT REPORT.

By Thelma Allingham

Following the twin natural disaster that struck East Sepik Province three weeks ago and destroyed houses and government facilities situated along the lowlands of Sepik River, Ambunti and Tunap LLGs in the Ambunti Drekiker District was also affected.

Villages in Ambunti LLG that were within the radius of the epicenter of the earthquake, Yarakai, Garamambu, Walpien, Nawe,Avatip and Malu respectively had severe damages done to their houses as they were all lined up along the Mighty Sepik River.

According to preliminary reports, it was also reported that number of villages in Gawanga LLG was completely destroyed by the earthquake.

District Administrator Ricky Wobar confirmed that the Disaster Needs Assessment (DNA) Report for the two said LLGs was presented to the Chairman of the Provincial Disaster Committee and SOE Coordinator Mr. Samson Torovi earlier this week.

DA Wobar thanked the public servants, who volunteered, along with ward members of both LLGs to provide data and information on their people affected by the twin natural disaster in Ambunti/Drekikier District for their quick response in contributing their time into compiling the much needed DNA Report.

DA Wobar said as a result of the DNA Report the administration have now delivered relief supplies from Aus Aid, US Aid and IOM through the Provincial Disaster Management’s approval.

Ambunti LLG through its K200,000 approved funding by East Sepik Provincial Government and Chairman, Alan Bird had already committed these funding to collect supplies and brought to the district yesterday (3rd April,2024) at Ambunti station and will further be delivered to Tunap Hunstein LLG.

First relief supplies were transported yesterday to Ambunti Station and the second batch of supplies donated by Aus Aid and other Donors stored at Yambi station in Wosera will be transported from Yambi Station to Ambunti Station today for distribution to LLG Wards later this week.