KAVIENG POLICE WELCOME ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER FOR NGI

By: Wasita Royale

The Kavieng Police Station yesterday welcomed the Assistant Commissioner of Police for the New Guinea Islands (NGI) Region,Inspector Perou Ndranou with a grand parade.

Police officers, both male and female, marched in formation, showcasing their discipline and professionalism.The parade was a symbol of the commitment and dedication of the Kavieng Police to serving the community.

Following the parade, Inspector Perou Ndranou inspected the officers, reviewing their uniforms and overall appearance.He commended the officers on their smart and well-maintained turn out, which reflected their pride in their profession.

The program continued with the NGI Provincial Police Commander’s three-day workshop, which aimed to enhance the skills and knowledge of the officers.

ACP emphasized the importance of community policing as a key strategy for reducing crime and building trust between the police and the public and the importance of having a Provincial Police Commanders workshop

The workshop also provided an opportunity for officers to share their experiences and best practices.They discussed challenges faced in their daily operations and developed strategies to improve service delivery.

The Provincial Police Commander, Superintendent for Kavieng , Albert Beli expressed his gratitude for his visit and support. He said the workshop would greatly benefit the officers and contribute to the overall effectiveness of the Kavieng Police Station.

The Assistant Commissioner’s visit and the three-day workshop was a testament to the commitment of the Papua New Guinea Police Force to providing quality policing services throughout the New Guinea Islands Region.