PNG CANCER UPDATE

During World Cancer Day (February 4th 2023), it was revealed by Pan American Health Organization that globally, there was an estimated 20 million new cases of cancer and 10 million deaths from cancer.

“The cancer burden will only increase over the next two decades by approximately 60%, further straining our health systems, people and communities.”

Domestically, there are four common women cancers today. These are cervical cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer and endometrial cancer.

Cervical cancer being the most common, sees 4,500 new cases in PNG every year.

This was revealed by Doctor Mathias Sapuri, Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist for Pacific International Hospital in Port Moresby.

Management and staff of Nasfund gathered at their head office in Port Moresby yesterday to participate in an important cancer awareness session organized by Pacific International Hospital.

Chief Executive Officer of Nasfund, Rajeev Sharma said this was an important and educational session, he further alluded that Nasfund is part of the PNG Cancer Foundation and this timely awareness is their way of placing a spotlight on the importance of cancer education.

Doctor Mathias Sapuri disclosed that annually about 1,800 women from the 4,500 reported cervical cancer cases die, the other three cancers are just as deadly. In addition, the virus that causes cervical cancer is called Human Papillomavirus (HPV).

Unfortunately, we currently do not have radiation therapy services in Papua New Guinea, however according to Doctor Sapuri one will soon be set up at the Port Moresby General Hospital.

“My general advice to women and girls in our country is to get the Gardasil Vaccine, get a pap smear every 2 years, do a mammogram and do a scan,” Dr Sapuri said.