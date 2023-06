In a press release PNG AIR has advised the traveling public that due to the civil unrest in Wapenamanda, Enga province all scheduled PNG Air flights into the province have been suspended, effective today.

This suspension will remain indefinitely until such time to ensure that the operations are safe for resumption of flights into Wapenamanda.

PNG Air has stated that customers who have purchased tickets inbound and outbound Wapenamanda will be contacted by their call centre team.