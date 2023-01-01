KAINANTU OPEN ELECTION PETITION DISMISSED

The Waigani National Court yesterday, dismissed the election petition filed by former Kainantu Open MP Johnson Tuke.

Former MP and Mining Minster Johnson Tuke lost to incumbent Hon.William Hagahuno last year during the 2022 National General Elections.

The Waigani National Court upheld the Application for Competency filed by the Electoral Commission and Hon. William Hagahuno against petitioner Johnson Tuke and dismissed the election petition against MP Hagahuno.

Hagahuno is a lawyer by profession before becoming the MP for the people of the Kainantu Open Electorate in the Eastern Highlands Province.

MP Hagahuno is a parliamentary member of the United Labour Party (ULP).