Highlands News Papua New Guinea Politics

KAINANTU OPEN ELECTION PETITION DISMISSED

by Amanda Ilaitia0176

The Waigani National Court yesterday, dismissed the election petition filed by former Kainantu Open MP Johnson Tuke.

Former MP and Mining Minster Johnson Tuke lost to incumbent Hon.William Hagahuno last year during the 2022 National General Elections. 

The Waigani National Court upheld the Application for Competency filed by the Electoral Commission and Hon.  William Hagahuno against petitioner Johnson Tuke and dismissed the election petition against MP Hagahuno.

Hagahuno is a lawyer by profession before becoming the MP for the people of the Kainantu Open Electorate in the Eastern Highlands Province. 

MP Hagahuno is a parliamentary member of the United Labour Party (ULP).

Related posts

Digicel Cup Preview

EMTV Online

Mt Tavurvur Volcanic Eruption Update

EMTV Online

Duma Acting PM

Thomas Huliambari
error: Content is protected !!