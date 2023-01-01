PM SYMPATHIZE WITH MADANG EARTHQUAKE VICTIMS

Prime Minister James Marape expressed his heartfelt sympathy and unwavering support for the people of Madang and neighboring provinces, who have been severely impacted by the devastating 6.7 magnitude earthquake that struck on Saturday evening, with its epicenter located at Basamuk in the Rai Coast District.

In response to this tragic disaster, Prime Minister Marape has taken immediate action, swiftly mobilizing relevant government departments and agencies to assess the extent of the damage and the number of individuals affected.

Prime Minister Marape stated that the thoughts and prayers of the people of Papua New Guinea are with the residents of Madang, who have been enduring the aftermath of this significant earthquake.

“The government is firmly committed to providing swift relief assistance once the ground assessment team submits their reports,” assured Prime Minister Marape.

Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s unwavering dedication to supporting the Madang Provincial Government, as well as the affected districts and communities during this challenging time.