DISASTER AND EMERGENCY WORKSHOP

By Tamara Pia Agavi

One of the oldest running non-government organizations in the country, the Salvation Army ended a week-long workshop on Disaster and Emergency relief.

The outcome of the workshop includes Collaboration with partners & their programs, Education which includes hearing from actual disasters and training which includes learning new skillsets.

The training includes sessions on the main Humanitarian Standards and Guidelines, the Project Cycle including rapid needs assessment, analysis, planning, implementation and monitoring and evaluation, Safeguarding, Care for the Carer, Disaster Risk Reduction Conflict and Peace etc.

One participant from the Solomon Islands is Wency Ramo’oroa from Honiara said the one-week workshop has given him immense understanding on what to do in times of a big disaster and emergency.

The interactive workshop had group discussions and working in small groups facilitated by experienced disaster preparedness and response personnel from the Salvation Army International Headquarters in the UK and the Salvation Army World Service Development and Emergency office in the US.

Salvation Army is known for serving the local communities they operate in and also providing disaster relief and humanitarian aid.