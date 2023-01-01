PM MARAPE CONDEMNS ATTACK ON ISRAEL

Prime Minister James Marape has condemned the attack on Israel, saying war-related violence is out of place in this modern day and age.

He said “in this day and age, we condemn attacks on each other to resolve disputes.”

“In a world where the modern family of nations is coming together under the United Nations charter and rules on human rights, any issues we may have with each other must be resolved through peaceful means.

“Papua New Guinea has shown this since 2001 when we came together to sit at the table in the Bougainville Peace Process.”

PM Marape encourages Hamas and others who feel aggrieved in matters in relation to the Nation of Israel to resolve these issues through negotiations that can lead to a peaceful outcome.

“If you engage in war and acts of terrorism, it has a response equal to the violence that you have perpetrated. War begets war; conflict leads to conflicts.”

Prime Minister Marape also cautioned Israel on its response, saying it must be one which should not lead to more loss of lives.