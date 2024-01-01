PM CONDEMNS THREATS

Following reports of threats directed to the Member for Hiri-Koiari, Keith Idhuhu, Prime Minister James Marape has condemned this action and has ordered a thorough police investigation into this matter today.

PM Marape in a statement said his leadership has encountered challenges from the Opposition leaders since June 2019 however, none have involved severe threats prior to 2024.

Pinning the spot light on threats and intimidation facilitated by sim cards, he stressed that Politics should never serve as a pretext for harming individuals and the country.

The Prime Minister is now advocating for mandatory registration of all phone numbers, as this will help identify and apprehend criminal swiftly.

Addressing his supporters, Prime Minister Marape said in his 18 years of elected services, including 5 years as Prime Minister, he has faced and learned from criticism and urged them to embrace diverse opinions and maintain tolerance.

He said while constructive criticisms are welcomed, threats against leaders are unacceptable, hence disclosed that police have been instructed to diligently pursue this matter.