PLAN TO REDEVELOP KAINANTU TOWNSHIP

The member for Kainantu William Hagahuno revealed his plans to expand and redevelop Kainantu town to cater for the growing population as well as the business boom within the town.

He said people as far as Ramu in Madang, Markham in Lae and other districts of Eastern Highlands Province travel in to receive services as well as conduct business in Kainantu, hence township development is a priority.

MP Hagahuno highlighted that the town was planned and built by the colonial administrators to cater for their own needs and as the population increases today, there is limited space.

“This is a colonial township built by colonial administrators to suit their interest but now we have to expand it,” MP Hagahuno said.

“We have plans to redesign and redevelop the Kainantu Township that includes expansion through acquisition of land and to realign the town to meet the demand as population increases and business activities grow,” he added.

The MP stated that, there is no sewerage system and the current water supply cannot meet the demand of the population.

During the launching of the Kainantu district five year development plan on the 14th of September 2023, Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso presented a K1 million cheque to district MP and this funding will be used for town expansion, says MP Hagahuno.

Kainantu MP acknowledged the funding assistance provided by the government to develop the township.