ENTERTAINMENT VISAS AVAILABLE ONLINE

In moving forward digitally, the PNG Immigration and Citizenship Authority has announced that the six types of Entertainment visas are now available online and those planning or will be visiting the country can access it through PNGICSA website (www.ica.gov.pg).

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Immigration and Border Security, John Rosso has announced that this will ease the challenge of international artists, film makers, comedians, musicians and cultural groups who lodge their application through hard copies.

“The inclusion of six different visa classes under the Entertainer Visa type that is available on the PNGICSA website means artists who want to come to PNG for entertainment-related purposes can now apply online instead of the traditional paper lodgment,” Minister Rosso said.

“The previous process required the entertainers to physically lodge their visa applications at a PNG diplomatic mission. This was not suitable considering PNG does not have diplomatic representation in all countries, that entertainers are often on tour and in countries which might have missions for only a night or two, and finding the time to submit applications in that manner was impractical,” he added.

Minister Rosso said that the new arrangement would allow PNG to bring in world class artists as well as develop local talent, and promote the entertainment industry.

He said that each of the visa types has a migration service fee attached and holders are eligible for extensions. Specific fees for new lodgement and extension are available on the website.

“The government is advocating digital transformation and I support PNGICSA’s efforts to digitize its services to ensure our visitors have access to apply for visas in the comfort of their homes and travel to PNG without any unnecessary delays.”

Minister Rosso said progress is being made to introduce other visa types and categories online and that ICSA currently have over 13 visa classes now available online.