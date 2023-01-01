PILGRIMAGE TO AITAPE

By Edson Kuso

A group of Catholic youths from the Mirap Parish in Madang’s Sumkar District have set out on a pilgrimage by foot to Aitape in the Sandaun Province to attend St. Michael’s Feast Day that falls on the 29th of September this year.

The 21 youth members will walk for 6 weeks from Madang to Aitape via the Madang-Bogia highway, cross the Ramu and Sepik Rivers over to Angoram District in East Sepik then finally walk from Angoram to Aitape via Wewak.

The Catholic faithful’s said they chose to walk in their journey as a way of penance and expression of their faith in God.

Youth leader of Mirap Parish’s St. John Holy Ghost Fire Catholic Charismatic Youth Ministry Gregory Taping says a lot of social problems happening today are caused by youths thus, some of them who have come to realize this are turning their lives around and trying to live right.

Taping says they have chosen to walk instead of using modern transport as a way of showing penance and inspiring change among the youth.

Taping says by way of going on a pilgrimage they hope their prayers for change in their communities come to fruition.