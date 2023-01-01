A SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE FOR SIMBU PROVINCE

With Education being the basis on which a country’s future is built on, ensuring that an effective education system is in place in a society is paramount for any district administration.

This was the sentiment expressed by Member for Gumine, Lucas Dekena this week in Simbu Province.

Addressing the people of Gumine this week at the Gumine station, Dekena expressed a decline in the number of students achieving required marks from the province to enter into tertiary institutions.

Noticing what he described as a disadvantage in the current education system, the member for Gumine expressed that being a teacher by profession himself, he understood that within a class there would be slow learners as well as fast learners.

This can have an impact on students’ learning as it holds back a student with a higher IQ from going ahead or leaves behind a student with a lower IQ.

Having this in mind Dekena revealed plans to build a standalone School of Excellence.

The proposed school would select qualified grade 10 students from the province to continue their grades 11 and 12 education, and will strive to be the best in the country ensuring at least 90% of its students meets the required GPAs for university enrollments.

Dekena said a funding is in place to initiate the process. An access road from the main road to the site has been constructed.

He assured that a Survey of the proposed site started early this week, after obtaining landowner’s consent to the site.

Gumine district has two secondary schools; one is a girls’ technical secondary, and a junior high school, two TVET schools and 17 primary schools.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister James Marape in his recent visit to the Gumine district this week, assured that the much talked about Simbu Polytech Institute will be built in the district and necessary funding to boost the project is in place.