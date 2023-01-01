A PASSION FOR ATHLETICS

It all escalated for him with his fascination of seeing the world upside down, even for a brief moment before he hit the cushioned bed.

The train of calculation determination at the start mark, then rush with the wind against him as he runs, the effort from his heels to launch what seems like his whole being, and then the view, a passing sensation.

Looking back, Eldan Toti, hailing from Rabaul Inland Baining of Gazelle District, East New Britain Province, said it was his mother that got him to love sports as she had made a name for herself in high school athletics middle distance, setting the territory record while attending George Brown High school.

By grade 9, Eldan grew to appreciate athletics, but it become clear he found his place in high jump and long jump.

He set best records between 2019 and 2023, were in the 100 meters, 200 Meters, 400 Meters, Triple Jump, and the recent season’s best with 1. 80 meters in High Jump and 7.20 meters in Long Jump results from the PNG National Championship held at the Sir John Guise Stadium in Port Moresby on the 12th to the 13th of last month.

Today, the 28-year old holds a 4-year streak record of winning the PNG Long Jump National Championship from 2020, 2021, 2022, and recently, 2023.

A disappointment Eldan noted in his career as an Athlete was in the Debut 2019 SP games and the 2022 mini games, of which he did not do as well as he had hoped due to his injuries.

“It has been a major setback in my career knowing the fact that you’ve worked so hard for something and the outcome is not what you expect”, Eldan stated.

“I am beginning to accept the fact that everything happens for a reason” he further reasoned with confidence.

An earnest concept to live by as leading up to the recent National Championships, Eldan had lost a close loved one, his father.

Bravely the athlete resonated that everything has its own timing.

“I am working towards what is ahead and what is about to come, leaving all unto the hands of the Lord,” he said.

Eldan hopes to represent PNG in the world stage, especially in the upcoming 2023 Pacific Games, of which he elaborated that is not just for competition, but also to set an example for the youths and young generation to see how one can achieve something if they believe and try.

“There’s no limitation of boundaries in achievement. Think, Believe, Work hard, Thank God”, Eldan said.

Currently residing in Port Moresby, and studying Information Technology or IT at the Institute of Business Studies University, but he had put that on hold and plans to continue next year.

The athlete dreams to one day help build a future generation of what he put as “top and best elite humans” to pursue athletics because he believes the sport can be so much more in a country as PNG.

“PNG athletics is more than just a sport” he said.

He expressed that for those taking part will do anything to keep the Athletics alive, especially the young athletes as the sport gives them the chance to represent their society, provinces, and eventually their country, an opportunity that holds honor and embraces national pride.

Sharing his thoughts further on Athletics in PNG, Eldan said with confidence that national athletes of PNG have what it takes to keep the sport alive and even raise the bar in performance wise.

“We have our own people and greatest of all time champs out here and we lack nothing,” to this he mentioned the famous coach and former PNG Sprinter Nelson Stone.

“These people live amongst us, they know our struggles and they can totally relate to everyday life of Papua New Guineans”, Eldan stressed.

He believed that with the right support and opportunity, these nationals can bring the best out of upcoming athletes in the country.

He also hoped that one day athletics will become a professional sport in PNG.

With so much passion for the sport, Eldan’s advice to aspiring athletes in the country is for them to focus on perfecting themselves.

“Be you, concentrate on yourself, break your own records, love your parents and be fearless, never ever stop trying. God gives the hardest battle to his soldiers.

Do not quit”.