TOURIST VISITS TO PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASING

Pictured: MS Nautica (Suppllied Image)

By Claire Mauta

The Tourism Promotion Authority have revealed that over 400 tourists from the United States had flown in to embark on a half-day tour on Good Friday.

This comes as one of the indicators showing an improvement in the tourism industries following the pandemic where tourist visitation into Papua New Guinea had dropped vigorously.

Statistics shown by the Tourism Promotion Authority revealed that tourist visitation is increasing rapidly as of last year with total of 112,746 visitors. And with arrival of the tourists who were aboard the MS Nautica, an expeditionary vessel owned by Oceania Cruises deemed promising.

The tourists embarked on a journey through Port Moresby, visiting unique sites that showcased the diverse beauty of the city.

The tourist had the privileged to hike through the rugged trails of Varirata National Park offering breathtaking views of the areas around Port Moresby.

Mr. Eric Uvovo, Chief Executive Officer of the PNG Tourism Promotion Authority, highlighted the significant contribution of this cruise tourism.

He said, cruise tourism is an essential part of Papua New Guinea’s tourism industry. In recent years, we’ve witnessed a substantial increase in the number of visitors arriving via cruise ships.

Mr. Uvovo further stated that TPA’s strategic marketing efforts are aimed to further boost tourism numbers and position PNG as one of the most beloved tourist destinations in the world.

The visit from MS Nautica marks its inaugural visit to Port Moresby. Another planned visit to the country is scheduled for November to Alotau, Milne Bay Province.