PHILIP TALE ELECTED AS NEW MAYOR OF KOKOPO.

By Wasita Royal

In a tightly contested election last week, Philip Tale, Ward Member for Ulaulatava Ward, emerged victorious as the new Mayor of Kokopo, East New Britain, defeating his closest rival, Diuvia Kopman of Bitarebarebe Ward.

Tale’s victory, with 11 votes against Kopman’s 8, marks a new era for the town of Kokopo and its constituents.

Philip Tale’s election as Mayor signals a renewed sense of hope and optimism for the town, as residents anticipate the changes Tale’s leadership will bring.

As the new Mayor, Tale is expected to focus on addressing crucial issues such as infrastructure development, healthcare, and education, as well as bolstering economic opportunities for the people of Kokopo.

Tale’s win also highlights the significance of community involvement and the democratic process in shaping the future of Kokopo. With a mandate from the Ward members of Kokopo District, Tale is encouraged to lead with integrity, dedication, and a commitment to serving the best interests of the town and its inhabitants.