SIR IGNATIUS KILAGE STADIUM HANDOVER TAKEOVER

Pictured: (L-R) PNG Sports Foundation CEO, Albert Veratau and Lae City Authority CEO, Robin Calistus. (Supplied Image)

Today marked the official handover takeover of the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium in Lae, Morobe Province from the PNG Sports Foundation to the Lae City Authority (LCA).

Following a Venue Lease Agreement signed between the two parties on 13th September, 2023, LCA now takes over the facility managing everything, including furniture, fixture, equipment and other properties owned by or leased to the PNG Sports Foundation.

The authority has approved an operational budget to cater for the inception including a new management to look after the facility. LCA will generate finance from the facility as well as fund its operations.

The Lae City Authority expressed that it now takes over managing the Sir Ignatius Kilage stadium, primarily to upgrade the run down facility.