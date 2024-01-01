FROM SCHOOLYARD TO GOLD

By James Guken

William’s story in the world of athletics is one of perseverance and triumph. It all began back in 2015 when he was in grade 9 at Lae Secondary School.

Eager to explore his athletic abilities, he joined the school’s athletics club during an inter-school carnival. From there, William’s journey took him to greater heights.

He showcased his skills playing for the Lae Leatherbacks in the Morobe games and earned a spot to compete in the PNG games in Kimbe, West New Britain.

Along the way, he crossed paths with Benjamin Aliel, who became a significant figure in his athletic career.

A pivotal moment came when PNG Athletics Coach Tony Green invited William to participate in the Pacific Games in Samoa last year.

This he expressed, became the thrilling experience that fuelled his passion for the sport even further.

In 2023, William’s hard work paid off in multiple ways. Not only did he secure the gold medal at the Pacific Games, but he also graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business accountancy from the PNG University of Technology.

His dedication didn’t stop there; he joined the PNG Sports Foundation to contribute to the development of sports in his homeland.

Currently, William is testing his skills on the international stage by taking part in the mix relay in Brisbane alongside three other fellow athletes, to go up against two Australian teams.

William expressed that each race brings new experiences and opportunities for growth.

He said he takes the challenge ahead as an opportunity to showcase his determination and talent in the world of athletics.