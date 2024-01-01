THE VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE AGAINST THE PRIME MINISTER IS A CONSTITUTIONAL PROCESS THAT TAKES TIME AS REQUIRED BY THE CONSTITUTION

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Vote of No Confidence process does not take a day.

Yesterday’s Parliament Sitting was the opening for the year with the Motion of the Vote of No Confidence (VoNC) prominently featured as the 18-month grace period of the Marape-Rosso government lapsed giving way for a Vote of No Confidence.

The Acting Speaker and Markham Open MP, Koni Iguan had confirmed to Parliament that he had received the Motion of the Vote of No Confidence against the Prime Minister and Tari Pori MP, James Marape at the Speaker’s Lounge with the Alternate Prime Minister Candidate named as East Sepik Governor Allan Bird.

Prior to the formal introduction of the Motion of the Vote of No Confidence, certain procedural requirements as stipulated in the Constitution must be thoroughly met in its entirety.

The Private Business Committee (PBC) will meet as required by law, as it doesn’t meet on any other days and only on each Wednesdays during Meetings of Parliament, to carefully vet the Notice of Motion of No Confidence based on the technical requirements of Section 145 of the Constitution and the Standing Orders.

The PBC is Chaired by Hela Governor Philip Undialu (PANGU), Southern Highlands Governor William Powi(PANGU) is Deputy Chairman and other PBC members includes Western Governor Taboi Awi Yoto (PANGU), Manus Governor Charlie Benjamin (PANGU) and Gulf Governor Chris Haiveta (PANGU) who replaced East Sepik Governor Allan Bird after the Leader of Government Business Rainbo Paita successfully proposed a Motion without Notice to suspend specific standing orders, allowing him to introduce a Motion for Discharge and Appointments which was approved by Parliament legally taking full effect of the new appointment forthwith.

Other parliamentary appointments that took immediate effect included the appointment of Mul-Baiyer Open MP Jacob Maki (PANGU) as the Assistant Speaker replacing Ambunti-Drekikir Open MP Johnson Wapunai (PNC).

The Alternate Prime Minister candidate, Allan Bird must be seconded and supported by more than 12 to 15 MPs to ensure the Motion of the VoNC is valid and in order accordingly.

Once the Notice of Motion for the Vote of No Confidence is cleared by the PBC, it will be given to the Clerk for reporting to Parliament.

After the Clerk reports the Notice of the VoNC Motion to Parliament, it will be placed on the Notice Paper and featured on the Notice Paper during the next sitting day which will be called after 7 days.

With 108 active Seats on the Floor of Parliament, the ruling Pangu Pati has 56 MPs supported with an overwhelming 29 MPs from its Coalition Partners while the Opposition has 23 MPs.