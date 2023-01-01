PERMANENT PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE ON LAW AND ORDER LISTEN TO VILLAGE COURT MAGISTRATES

The Permanent Parliamentary Committee on Law and Order just completed Day three of the MOMASE Regional consultations.

Village court Magistrates from within Lae and Morobe province had an opportunity to give views on Law and Order issues at their level.

Many of them expressing the lack of government support from within the Department of Justice. Many social problems such as adultery, consumption of homemade alcohol, gender based violence and many more are on the rise at the village however, matters cannot be dealt with as the village courts have basic powers, issuing fines as penalties which doesn’t address the problem.

Representatives from Salamaua, Ahi, Bulolo, Butibum all faced similar situations in that there is no due care for law at the village level, many work without a salary, proper uniforms are not respected, offenders often assaulting Magistrates.

Chairman William Bando, MP of Koroba/Lake Kopiago, said the committee would look into empowering the Village Court System through the recommendations made by the Magistrates.

“We will take up your concerns especially where your wages are concerned,” Bando said.

Luther Wenge, Morobe Governor and legal advisor to the committee said cases such as adultery can lead to more problems so tougher laws must be enforced.

“Adultery must become a criminal offence and offenders arrested and charged,” Governor Wenge said.

The committee will take on board recommendations from village court Magistrates. The committee will visit the Correctional Service Facilities at Buimo on today.