PM MARAPE HIGHLIGHTED PNG’S HUGE MARKET VALUE TO INVESTORS AT WORLD INDIGENOUS BUSINESS FORUM

The 14th World Indigenous Business Forum is currently underway in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea and many of the world indigenous business communities convened.

Prime Minister James Marape has drawn the world’s attention to Papua New Guinea’s innate ability to produce raw materials, its close proximity to the thriving markets of Asia, and the interconnectivity it has now refined with many leading Asian economies.

The Prime Minister highlighted these advantages as he called on indigenous businessmen and women of the world to “pick a Papua New Guinean partner” to start a business with in PNG, and capitalize on the accessibility PNG now has with China, India, Indonesia and the rest of Asia, which he called “second to none”.

Speaking in front of a packed hall of both local and international participants at the APEC House, Era Kone, the Prime Minister wasted no time in connecting the dots to market Papua New Guinea’s potential and advantage as the ideal business and investment destination.

He projected Asia’s position on top of the global economy within this century because of the development trajectory he said Asia was taking, and encouraged entrepreneurs to take notice.

“We stand at the most exciting place on the face of earth as far as trade, commerce and business is concerned,” Prime Minister said.

“Our country-to-country connectivity, in my view, is better than most nations that are similar to us. We have direct bilateral access to China, India, Indonesia who have huge populations, as well as with the rest of Asia. This accessibility is second to none.

“If you want a place to reside to bring you close to these big markets of Asia, we have enough real estate space here to offer to you. Pick up a local partner here; bring your businesses here; manufacture here and tap into the Asian markets from here,” said PM Marape.