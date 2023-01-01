MINISTER EOE ACTING GOVERNOR GENERAL

The National Executive Council (NEC) has appointed Member for Kikori and Minister for Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs Soroi Eoe as Acting Governor General in the absence of Governor General Sir Bob Dadae and Speaker Job Pomat.

Minister Eoe stepped in immediately as Acting Governor General to welcome Her Excellency Ms. Katalin Novák, President of Hungary and her delegation to Papua New Guinea at the Government State House yesterday.

Acting Governor General Eoe expressed that the visit by President Novák is significant as it is the first ever State Visit by a Hungarian President to Papua New Guinea since PNG’s establishment of its diplomatic relations on the 18th of January, 1997.

“While we still have a lot to do in terms of our relationship which I am sure will gain momentum, we have already been connected through our Christian faith which PNG is very grateful for,” Eoe said.

“Hungary’s contribution to our Christian faith and development through the early missionaries in the likes of Late Ms. Maria Molnar, who dedicated her life to serving the people of Manus Province during the early civilization period is very much valued.”

“Your visit Excellency, to the Province will surely enhance and strengthen that people-to- people connection that was established then by late Ms. Molnar.”

Acting Governor General Eoe assured President Novák and her 25 delegates that the people of Manus will as they always give a warm traditional welcome upon arrival with the beat of the slit drum “garamut”.

President Novák and her delegates travelled to Manus today for a visit and will finally leave PNG on Friday, 27th October 2023.