People’s Party Host Convention in Jiwaka

People’s Party held its convention today in Jiwaka Province.

Four members of parliament, Enga Governor, Sir Peter Ipatas, Party Leader and Governor for Jiwaka, Dr William Tongamp, Wabag MP and Fisheries Minister, Dr Lino Tom and Jimi MP and Minister for Youth, Religion and Community Development, Wake Goi, all attended the event with intending candidates, supporters, sponsors and party executives.

The main agendas and party policies discussed there are to improve the breakdown of governance; put the people’s interest first in any policy made; improve the breakdown of law and order in the country by fixing the police force with the help of the Australian Federal Police’s manpower and resources; and improve the education system.

Sir Peter Ipatas urged the people to give them numbers in 2022, to rescue PNG and fight corruption to improve the governance system.

Sir Peter also told intending candidates that if they expect money from People’s Party, they must go look for it in other big parties.