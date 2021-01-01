Skel Rice supports DG 7s

Goodman Fielder through Skel Rice brand has donated a total of one tonne Skel rice and 10x (5x10kg) Flame Flour towards 36 rugby teams from around New Ireland province.

The participating teams will be involved in the upcoming Douglas Guise Rugby 7s in Kavieng from the 16th to 18th September of this year.

Skel Rice Brand Manager, Nancy Inai has encouraged the teams to make a healthy living and an active lifestyle within the community.

“Sports contribute to the positive development of individuals and the community at large. It also keeps our youths occupied and focused, as such we are pleased to support through this donation”, said Inai.

The Brand Manager also congratulated the Douglas Guise 7s Committee as the support sponsor is looking forward for a weekend of great sportsmanship, which is just 2 weeks away.

The three-day tournament will be held as an inaugural event in honour of the PNG Rugby 7s legend, the late Douglas Guise.