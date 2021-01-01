Choice Super, the right choice!

Since retiring from the Alotau Urban Council as Assistant Town Manager in 2017, Ms Rhonda Anakapu proudly introduced herself as a mother of four, grandmother of ten and a great grandmother to two beautiful children.

Currently appointed as the Chairperson of the “At 40” Clinic, Ms Anakapu prioritizes her time to support the health facility and also works closely with Office of the Member for Alotau as an Alotau District Tertiary Students Scholarship Scheme Coordinator.

“One of the biggest things I’ve ever done is to contest the general elections for the Alotau Open seat in 2007. I felt that if I had won the seat, I could then channel the voices of women. Now, that was an experience I am not thinking of doing again.”

“Over the years, I have become focused on managing my family’s commercial rental property and informal market set up”, said Ms Anakapu.

When Ms Anakapu retired from her carrier as a public servant with the Milne Bay Provincial Administration, she realized how the importance of a Choice Super account at Nambawan Super was for her.

Despite having a Retirement Savings Account, Ms Anakapu, opened a Choice Super Account so she could continue to save more in retirement.

She said, a Choice Super account was the right choice for her and also for any persons who do not get paid by an employer as this provides a cost-effective way to save money.

“The best thing about a Choice Super account is that there are no charges to your account and savings, like what you would see with a commercial bank, you can deposit into your Choice Super account and you don’t have to touch it so that your money grows with interest.” Said Ms Anakapu.

Ms Anakapu is now encouraging unemployed people to open up a Choice Super account wherever they maybe, from her church to the local sellers in the market or youths conducting informal businesses (SMEs).

She said, it costs only K20 to open and account and there aren’t too many forms to fill.

With her success in trusting the Nambawan Super’s Choice Super account, Ms Anakapu has already convinced 20 other small business owners in Alotau to open up this account (Choice Super account) for their employees.

She hopes that her success story inspires more Papua New Guineans to be wise when it comes to saving money.