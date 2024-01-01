PARIS OLYMPIC GAMES MEDAL TALLY UPDATES

The 2024 Paris Olympics as competition intensifies among nations; The United States are still leading the medal tally with an impressive 27 gold, 35 silver and 32 bronze medals.

China still placing second has secured 25 golds, 23 silver and 17 bronze.

In the third place this time and making a comeback up the ladder is Australia with 18 gold,12 silver and 11 bronze.

The host nation France is in fourth place with 13 gold, 17 silvers and 21 bronze medals.

Steady in the fifth place is Great Britain, securing 12 golds, 17 silver and 20 bronze.

South Korea in sixth place with 12 golds as well as Japan sitting in the seventh place.

In eighth placing is Italy with 9 gold as well as Netherlands sitting in the ninth placing. And Germany with 8 gold in the tenth place.

Papua New Guinea is yet to earn a medal