ANZAC DAY MARCH IN TOWNSVILLE

In a display of the strong ongoing partnership between Papua New Guinea and Australia on ANZAC Day, a special ANZAC Day march was led by Colonel Boniface Aruma, Deputy Commander of 3rd Brigade, through the city of Townsville, Queensland.

The community in Townsville, stood on the streets as they witnessed the Anzac Day march.

The march was conducted in honour of the serving members, veterans, and their families for their sacrifice in representing the nation with courage, dedication and service.

In Papua New Guinea, the Anzac legacy was significantly reshaped during World War II, forming a cornerstone of the bond between PNG and Australia as neighbouring nations bound by shared history and an enduring connection.

In Townsville, the Anzac spirit is reflected through the long and ongoing service of the 3rd Brigade and its deep connection to the local community.

Colonel Aruma is first PNGDF officer to be promoted to such a senior command position in the Australian Army and he marched proudly as he led 3rd Brigade personnel on Saturday at the Anzac Day march and as they took part in commemorations alongside veterans, families and the community.

Australia walks side by side and marches step by step with PNG as we work together to embody the Anzac Day spirit in our ongoing partnership and shared responsibility for the region.