MINISTER DEMANDS APOLOGY FOR FALSE REPORTING

The Government of Papua New Guinea has condemned a news room in Australia attempting to enflame regional tension between PNG and its diplomatic partners.

Minister for State Enterprises, William Duma, MP, has demanded an apology and internal investigation within Channel 7 after one of its journalist created a false story claiming PNG was selling its electricity grid to China.

“Perhaps the journalist has limited experience in international affairs and so has no idea of the damage that attempting to sabotage diplomatic relations can cause,” Minister Duma said.

“I have been briefed on the matter, so let me be clear and counter the claims made in the highly inaccurate story.

“PNG Power Director Marlen Brunskill never said or implied that PNG could be about to sell its power grid to China. This ridiculous claim was made-up by the journalist with little to no understanding of how the energy sector works.

“We have been and are working hard to turn PNG Power Ltd around so that it provides consistent, reliable and affordable enerw to cities, towns and rural areas and are not the frame of mind to be thinking of selling our assets, at this stage.

“This inaccurate reporting has the potential to cause serious damage to regional stability at a time of heightened tensions between the major powers.

“Papua New Guinea has a long-held foreign policy as friend to all and enemy to none, and we will not let this particular Channel 7 newsroom interfere with our diplomatic relations.”

Minister Duma said newsrooms must adhere to ethical standards for reporting and he expects this matter will be dealt with properly and never repeated again.