SportsAthletics

SIMBU PROVINCIAL ATHLETICS TRIALS WRAPS UP ON HIGH NOTE

Photo of Charlie Dumavi Charlie Dumavi Send an email 4 minutes ago
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Athletes racing during Simbu Provincial Athletics Trials. - Supplied pictures.

The Simbu Provincial Athletics Trials concluded on a high note after two days of intense competition at Kundiawa’s Dickson Oval. The event began on Friday and wrapped up yesterday, 2 April 2026.

The trials showcased strong participation from student-athletes across the province, with competitors turning out in large numbers to compete across various track and field events.

Schools represented included Muaina Secondary School, Kundiawa Lutheran Day Secondary School, Ku Provincial High School, Dumun Primary School, Kindeku Primary School, Prenorkwa Primary School, Moroma Primary School, as well as provincial representative athletes.

The atmosphere was further lifted by the presence of Simbu’s elite sporting figures, including PNG representatives Siune Kagl, Wilford Baia, Abel Siune, and Jenny Albert.

As host of the event, Ku High School Principal Lucy Gende expressed pride in the successful staging of the trials and urged parents to work closely with schools to support their children’s sporting aspirations.

She said the main objective of the trials was talent identification, with selected athletes now set to begin preparations for higher-level competitions.

The selected athletes will be announced and will continue training as they progress towards provincial and national events.

Photo of Charlie Dumavi Charlie Dumavi Send an email 4 minutes ago
0 11 1 minute read
Photo of Charlie Dumavi

Charlie Dumavi

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