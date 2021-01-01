Parents owe outstanding fees

by Jim John

Parents of students attending Kiunga Secondary School in North Fly, Western Province are advised to pay off outstanding school fees for their children before end of 2021 academic year.

The school board in a Parents and Citizen (P&C) meeting held in Kiunga yesterday morning revealed that more than K136, 000 is owed by parents.

Parents were told that students wanting to get their certificates should complete their outstanding fees.

The school board mentioned that TFF funds not received on time and no financial support from the Provincial Government since 2011 to date has affected the teaching and learning of students.

The school with over 700 students enrolled each year has been depending on parental payments of K700 to ensure students are educated.

Meanwhile, the graduation date for Grade 10’s and Grade 12’s is yet to be announced pending the decision of the Provincial COVID-19 controller.