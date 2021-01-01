22.7 C
Port Moresby
November 4, 2021

Health News Papua New Guinea

AUSMAT Supplies

by Jack Lapauve Jnr.399

The Australian Medical Assistance Team have started transporting COVID supplies to ten most affected provinces in Papua New Guinea.

The supplies were distributed to Eastern Highlands, Morobe, Madang, NCD, Central, Jiwaka, Chimbu, Enga, Southern and Western Highlands.

The supplies were dropped off by the Australian Royal Air Force.

Each of these provinces will receive 3 tons of supplies comprising personal protective equipment, oxygen concentrators and essential medicine.

According to the Health Department, similar assistance will be given to other provinces.

AUSMAT came into the country three weeks ago upon the request of the PNG Government to help address the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

