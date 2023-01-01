PAITA: MONITORING AND IMPLEMENTATION WILL BE OUTSOURCED

By Cecilia Miolol

Implementation is a serious issue when it comes to the National Development Agendas of priority sectors in the country.

Finance and National Planning Minister, Renbo Paita made this statement during question time in parliament yesterday.

Minister Paita was responding to Southern Highlands Governor, William Powi on the importance of development budget for the National Government.

Governor Powi urged the department of planning to table the reports on the use of development funding to priority sectors in the development budget in order to keep track of the development expenditures.

“Provide to parliament a quarterly or six monthly reports on the tracking and performances of our development agenda so the people of this country are aware of the government’s effort and utmost best in addressing development agenda of this county.”

Minister Paita reiterates that implementation is captured in the MTDP IV and that the government will outsource monitoring and implementation, adding that a detailed report on how the government is spending in terms of National Agendas’ in priority sectors will be tabled for the people to know.

“Implementation is a very serious issue, and we will outsource monitoring and implementation and I will table a very detailed report on how we are spending in terms of National Agenda’s but at the same time the level of funding we are giving to districts and provinces,” Paita said.