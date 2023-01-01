JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER INVITED TO OPEN NADZAB AIRPORT

The Japanese vice Foreign Affairs Minister Masatoshi Akimoto was in the country this week and had bilateral discussions with Prime Minister James Marape in Port Moresby.

During their discussions Prime Minister Marape expressed that Japan continues to support PNG and that support and development cooperation is highly valued.

“Japan has lent much support to us, PNG, in our development endeavors and the latest being Lae’s Nadzab Tomodachi International Airport, costing well over K770 million,” PM Marape said.

PM Marape said this is huge money, lent to PNG at 0.1 percent interest adding that this airport will enable Morobe Province to lure more tourists and businesses into the country. It will be the gateway for the export of PNG’s marine resources and fish such as tuna to Japanese markets.

“We want to open up the Japanese markets for our tuna to be freighted directly to Japan through the Nadzab Tomodachi International Airport once it is ready for use.

With this, the Prime Minister James Marape formally conveyed his invitation through Japan’s Vice Foreign Affairs Minister to invite the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida to visit Papua New Guinea and open the Nadzab Tomodachi International Airport in Morobe Province once it is ready for use.

“So, we want the Prime Minister of Japan Mr Kishida to come to PNG and if possible, for him to officially open this airport, during his visit,” said the Prime Minister.

Furthermore, PM Marape said PNG is an ideal place for Japan to host the Pacific Island Leaders Meeting (PALM), which Japan is a sponsor and co-hosting.