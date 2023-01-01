METER BOXING PROJECT COMMENCED IN PORT MORESBY BY PNG POWER TO COMBAT POWER THEFT

PNG Power Limited commenced the Meter Boxing project in Port Moresby yesterday, this is to combat power theft.

The company affirmed that the implementation of the Meter Boxing Project marks a pivotal milestone in the company’s ongoing endeavors to address power theft, a persistent challenge that has long impacted the company’s revenue collection and financial performance.

The exercise included installing tamper-resistant and secured meter boxes, which can effectively minimize instances of bypass and prevent unbilled electricity usage, ensuring accurate billing for all energy consumed by the customers.

In the pilot stage, the PNG Power team identified and prioritized areas most affected by power theft.

The company reported successfully rectifying over 200-meter boxes in Port Moresby through a systematic approach, with plans to cover an additional 1,500 customers.

This proactive and collaborative effort involved close engagement with the customers and respected electrical contractors, ensuring adherence to electrical safety standards.

PNG Power Ltd noted a 12% increase in revenue over the last six months in Port Moresby which the company state serves as a testament to its commitment to financial sustainability, encouraging continued investment in critical infrastructure projects to address power reliability issues.

To expedite coverage in Port Moresby and extend the initiatives to other regions of PNG, the company states that it has acquired ten new vehicles and established six additional teams to fast-track this exercise.

PNG Power Ltd is collaborating with the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID), to ensure prosecuting customers caught stealing electricity.

Customers involved with power theft in their premises will be referred to the Police for criminal prosecution; in addition, they are required to pay back the bill before power is restored. PNG Power employees aiding power theft will face internal disciplinary actions and criminal prosecution.

PNG Power noted that Police have already arrested a major customer with a history of repeated power theft offences in Port Moresby, assuring that more arrests will be made subject to Police investigation.