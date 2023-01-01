PACIFIC LEGACY GOALS IN PLACE AHEAD OF AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND 2023

The recent Inaugural Oceania Football Confederation Women’s Championship League which was hosted here in Papua New Guinea was partly funded by Federation International Football Association (FIFA), five teams competed for the inaugural OFC Women’s Champions League title.

The tournament in PNG is another example of the world governing body’s broad-ranging commitment to women’s football. It also follows Australia and New Zealand’s plan to aid women’s football in the region as part of their respective legacy programs before, and after, co-hosting the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

According to FIFA, this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup is the first to be held in the region, and follows Papua New Guinea’s historic hosting of the 2016 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. Women’s football is also high on the agenda for FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura on this week’s trip to Vanuatu and New Caledonia, ahead of an extensive visit to Australia and New Zealand prior to next month’s tournament.

Papua New Guinea, who boast a strong tradition in women’s football, will enjoy long-term benefit with funds also contributing to the upgrade of the training venues. It is part of FIFA’s concerted aims to develop football in every corner of the globe through its various programs, such as FIFA Forward, FIFA Women’s Football Strategy, FIFA Football for Schools and more.