CLIMATE CHANGE AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY INITIATE SCHOOL AWARENESS ON CLIMATE CHANGE

As a lead up activity towards the second National Climate Summit in September, the Climate Change and Development Authority (CCDA) initiated its school climate change awareness.

Aimed at driving awareness of climate change in schools as the program targets secondary schools in the National Capital District (NCD) and Central Province.

“The climate emergency is a race we are losing, but is also a race we can win through education and awareness”, this was expressed by CCDA’s National Communication Acting Manager Erick Sarut.

“The secondary awareness program is to educate our young, future leaders on what actions we should take to address the climate emergency because we are the first generation to feel the impacts of climate change and the last generation that can do something about it,” Mr. Sarut expressed.

“By raising awareness about climate change, students can develop a deep understanding of the challenges they will face and the importance of taking action to mitigate and adapt to climate change” he added.

He further stated that 22 secondary schools will be visited in June and July for this awareness.

The Gerehu Secondary, St. Charles Lwanga Secondary, Jubilee Catholic Secondary and Don Bosco Technical Secondary are schools that CCDA had already visited, with 18 more to go.

During the school visits, students and staff were informed of how they can participate in the Summit. One is through an Inter-School Debate Competition. The Competition which will be held on the 11th of September 2023, for Secondary Schools in NCD and two schools in Central Province to register and participate. The Inter-School Debate will be centered around the theme; “Promoting Climate Justice and Social Inclusion.”

“So far from the school visits, the feedbacks from the students and staff have been positive,” Mr. Sarut reflected.

CCDA will host the upcoming National Climate Summit from the 12-13 September 2023 in Port Moresby.