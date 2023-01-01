GOROKA FLOWER SHOW

The flower show held in Goroka, Eastern Highlands province has started yesterday and will end today.

Participants were from Momase region in the Morobe province and the entire Highlands region flocked in to showcase their products in these two days event.

The event was supported by the National Gaming Control Board (NGCB) with K25,000 and the Eastern Highlands provincial government with K16,000 and other stakeholders.

Speaking during the opening ceremony yesterday, NGCB Chief Executive Officer Imelda Agon was impressed with the participation saying, floriculture is a multi-billion industry that our government needs to shift their focus to, as it puts more emphasis in tourism and the SME space.

Adding to that, Eastern Highlands Governor Simon Sia said the multi-billion industry needs to be supported and revived.

“We need to revive, grow and boost the industry, create opportunities and a conducive environment for women and mothers,” Sia said.

When presenting the K16, 000 assistance package to the organizing committee, Governor Sia assured that they will continue to support the show and make it an annual event.

He revealed that the famous Goroka peace park will be converted to a Flower Park under his beautification program to lift up the image of Goroka town.

Meanwhile, Chairlady of the show Keryn Hargreaves thanked both Eastern Highlands Provincial Government and the National Gaming Control Board for their assistance.

A good number of people participated as well as showed up in numbers to spectate the different categories of flower arrangements as foliage, bouquet and table sprays were showcased by the florists.