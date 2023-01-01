PACIFIC IMMIGRATION DEVELOPMENT COMMUNITY MEETING COMMENCED

The Pacific Immigration Development Community (PIDC) annual meeting commenced yesterday in Port Moresby.

This was announced by the PNG Immigration and Citizenship Authority.

“We are delighted to host our Pacific immigration partners in Port Moresby”, Chief Migration officer, Stanis Hulahau said.

Heads of Immigration agencies in 13 Pacific Island countries along with senior officials that includes Australia, Cook Islands, Fiji, Federated States of Micronesia, New Zealand, Kiribati, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Palau, Samoa, and Vanuatu.

The meeting will be a week long and includes the annual board meeting which took place yesterday, followed by a workshop on Boarder Management Systems in the Pacific.

“This is the first time we are introducing the workshop as part of the board meeting”, Hulahau said.

Established in 1996 as a regional preeminent immigration organization, the PIDC is a forum to discuss issues of mutual interest and to foster multilateral cooperation and assistance among the member states.

The PNG Immigration and Citizenship Authority (ICA) continues to actively maintain participation and membership in this forum.