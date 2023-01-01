BSP ASSURES ADDRESS OF DELAYS

Following recent inconveniences of BSP customers experiencing pay delays and issues accessing their account information, BSP released a statement yesterday afternoon assuring its customers that the bank is addressing its technical issues of payment delays and services under its new banking system.

This was expressed by BSP Group CEO, Mark Robinson.

Robinson said BSP has been meeting with the Bank of PNG to keep them informed of this progress.

The delay in payments last week had a toll on many company workers and their families, as they raised their complaints and frustrations on social media.

The bank assured through the statement that such will not be repeat.

“We have made good progress clearing most of the backlog of the delayed domestic payments and BSP remains”, the CEO said.

“BSP remains committed to processing all payrolls submitted this week as per normal”, Robinson adds.

While the CEO expresses the bank’s apologies to its customers, he also mentioned BSP understands that some features and changes of the new Banking system have not been well communicated to its customers.

He advises customers to keep visiting their website and call their 24/7 customer care for information and assistance.

Meanwhile, Robinson made mention no penalties or interest were imposed on accounts overdrawn recently during BSP’s banking system update. BSP expresses gratitude for the customers’ compliance in repaying.