Air Niugini has been supporting Operation Open Heart Since 1993.

In the recent OOH fundraiser, Air Niugini provided in kind support to the annual Operation Open Heart (OOH) by flying Australian music legend, Daryl Braithwaite and his four-member band from Melbourne to Port Moresby, where they performed at OOH’s major fundraising event over the weekend.

Air Niugini’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Gary Seddon said the airline has been supportive of OOH since it commenced by uplifting lifesaving medical equipment to assist Papua New Guineans especially children in need of complex heart surgeries.

The fundraising dinner was attended by Hon James Marape PNG Prime Minister, Hon Justin Tkatchenko OOH Patron and Minister for Foreign Affairs, OOH doctors, nurses and health workers, the OOH organizing committee and the many sponsors, including Air Niugini.

Since the program commenced 30 years ago, OOH has saved over 1,800 Papua New Guineans with heart problems, mostly children. Apart from giving children a second chance in life, this program also ensures knowledge and skill transfer between the visiting and the local medical teams. A team of volunteers including doctors, nurses and other medical specialists from OOH International in Australia visit Papua New Guinea every year for the operation. They also provide training and support, particularly in surgery and post-operative care.