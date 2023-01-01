DAUGHTER OF LATE POLICE OFFICER APPEALS TO POLICE BOSS

By Cecilia Miolol

Daughter of a late police officer, who is residing at the Games Village Police Barracks, is appealing to the police hierarchy to extend the eviction notice that was served to her on August 2nd, 2023.

Nyha Kolo, the only daughter of late Senior Sergeant, Moses Kolo who passed away in 2021 is appealing to the police hierarchy to uplift the eviction notice.

Miss Kolo is the only child of Late Senior Sergeant Kolo, currently doing her year 12 at the Gerehu Secondary school.

She is living with her uncle at her late father’s residence in the Police Barracks.

When receiving the eviction notice, Miss Kolo was disturbed as she could not concentrate on her studies as she will be doing her grade 12 National Written Expression Exam on Monday, 7th of August, 2023, which is the set date for eviction to take place at the Games Village Police Barracks.

“Eviction will take place on Monday which is the same day as my National Written Expression Exam. This eviction will affect my studies leading up to Exam on Monday.

“Since Wednesday when I received this eviction notice, I have not been fully concentrating for Monday’s Exam.

“Where will I go from here?” questioned a worried Nyha.

She said that her late father’s final entitlements is not yet arranged, adding that she is the only person going to the Police Headquarters to sort out documents of her late father however with her studies also she cannot concentrate on doing both.

“I want to appeal to Police Commissioner to look into my late father’s final entitlements are ready for me.

“I don’t have relatives to support me.

“The final entitlements will help me look for a place to settle,” Miss Kolo said.