Oru creates his own legacy

“Before step into the arena to take the pitch to bat or bowl, I say this memory verse Psalms 27:1,”The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?”

And that is Aue Oru, an eighteen (18) year old from Pari village in Central Province does during every match. He has been playing for several years now and says it is a great game to play and enjoy.

“I’ have been playing cricket since I was in grade six. I play this sport because I like it in fact, I am the first in my family to play cricket”, says Oru.

His family were elated when received news of him making it into the U-19 train-on squad. The young star this is the first time he has ever played an international match, especially in the ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup in West Indies.

“‘I have great confidence and trust in the [PNG U19] boys. I just want to encourage them all to keep training hard and look forward to playing well in the big games ahead,” said Oru.

Although the young bowler explains that the training and preparations towards the ICC T20 U19 Men’s World Cup were short, he adds they have been getting the much-needed support and mentorship from their coaches and the Cricket PNG support team.

As much as he loves playing cricket, he also is talented off the pitch. His powerful hands aren’t just for bowling and batting. Aue says he loves playing his acoustic guitar when he is in the comfort of his home. He can never get enough of his local songs, jamming to some good old Motu tunes whether it is by him or with friends.

He is now preparing with the PIH Under-19 Cricket PNG team to take on their next world cup match with steadfast faith.