Following family footsteps

“Cricket is about sacrifice, especially now that we’re right in the middle of the COVID pandemic. I’m proud to be part of the PIH U19 Cricket PNG team. It’s because of the sacrifices I’ve made that I’ve joined the team”.

This is what Toua Boe, a young lad from Hanuabada village, Central province said. Coming from one of the biggest village in the Motu-Koitabu lands, which is home to some of the country’s well-known cricket players, Toua has grown up playing the game. Over the last three years have been played in his local cricket club.

This sport is not new to the young-star as his family members are also PNG representatives in cricket. This includes Simon Atai from the Kumul Petroleum Barramundis and Lewas Captain, Kaia Arua.

“Cricket is a fun game. It’s more enjoyable because you get to meet new people and make new friends,” he says.

Toua says he’s glad he made it this far, joining the training squad and then went on to make it into the final team.

“Preparations went well but were difficult with the Covid-19. It took a lot of hard work and sacrifice,” he admits.

Like most of his teammates, this is his first trip overseas and he says with a smile that he’s extremely excited but also a little nervous.

“I want to learn new things on the international level and experience the different culture”, says Boe.