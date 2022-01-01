Ani balances education with sport

Recently completing grade 12 at Gordon Secondary School in Port Moresby, Ryan Ani, an eighteen (18) year old from Babaka and Hula in the Central Province was fortunate enough to balance both school and cricket training ultimately making the final team for the ICC U19 T20 Men’s World Cup.

“I started playing in the U-12 indoor cricket competition, and then my uncle brought me to the corporate indoor competitions. The next thing I knew I was joining the Raukele Cricket Club,” said Ani.

While playing for the Raukele Cricket Club, Ryan was discovered by the Garamuts recruitment team. Ani said, cricket isn’t just a game to him. ‘It’s mostly about playing smart and having that enjoyment in the game. It brings families together and brings about a lot of cheerful moments.

He was encouraged by his coach to focus on the national exams before he could undergo full training. ‘Two weeks before the national exams I studied as much as I could. And after those two weeks, I had put in the hard work in training for the U19 World Cup.’

Now making it to the international stage is surreal.

“I just want to make my country proud and to make everyone happy,” Ani said.

“This is my first time travelling overseas and I admit, I’m quite nervous especially crossing the international borders through a pandemic, but I should be fine”, said Ani.

He’s a typical teenager when he’s not playing cricket. He likes lifting weights and working out. And he loves eating too.

Ani learnt some good life lessons growing up.

“Always keep your head high. If you fail keep trying. Remember to never ever give up. Always put all your problems to the Lord and pray too. Because without him this is nothing, there’s no purpose in life”.