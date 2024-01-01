LLG PRESENTED URBAN DEVELOPMENT PLAN

The Sentral Niu Ailan Local Level Government in the Namatanai District of New Ireland Province presented their Konos East West Corridor Urban Development Plan to the Provincial Government recently.

The plan is to redevelop the Konos station into a township hence is seeking K16.7 million funding for the redevelopment.

The LLG President Benjamin Sakbau, LLG Manager Gabriel Kolma and the Landowners met with the First Secretary to the Governor, Robin Brown and the Clerk of Assembly Ao Ure to present the submission of the plan before the Provincial Executive Council for endorsement which is expected in its next sitting in March.

President Sakbau noted that there is a growing interest from businesses and investors to set up at Konos, however complex ownership of alienated customary land space have been an issue for expansion.

He thanked the landowners and clans who have voluntarily offered their land for expansion of the Konos Township.

Mr Brown reiterated that the plan falls in line with the Government’s vision to have Konos a third District in New Ireland given that, Konos is a corridor to the mid region of Sentral Niu Ailan thus the expansion of the station into a township will bring economic and social benefit to East and West Coast, Sentral Niu Ailan and outlying Islands of Simberi, Tatau, Tabar including Lihir.