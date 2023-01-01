The Olympic Day was celebrated yesterday in Port Moresby, Goroka and Kavieng with sporting activities centered around the theme “Let’s Move”.

The celebrations in Port Moresby’s Ela Beach ended with a 30-minutes workout with Papua New Guinea Olympians, Team PNG athletes and officials and Board members and staff of the PNG Olympic Committee.

The initiative is supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) through its partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that combines the power of the Olympics and the WHO’s advice on physical activity to help inspire and motivate people to move for better health. This saw members of the public at Ela Beach also join in the global ‘Let’s Move’ campaign for better health.

Since Papua New Guinea joined the Olympic Movement in 1974, PNG have been part of the Olympic Day celebrations. This important event in the Olympic Movement calendar has been celebrated worldwide since June 23rd 1948. It was celebrated to commemorate the establishment of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the Sorbonne, Paris in 1894 where Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the modern Olympic Games rallied for the revival of the Olympic Games. It celebrates sports, health, togetherness, and helps spread the Olympic ideals.

Olympic Day is providing a platform to inspire people to get active and move more for better health. With the belief that sport can help make a better world – irrespective of whether you are a city, a school, an organization or an individual, we all have the power to inspire people through movement.