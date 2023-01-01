ENGA PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT RECEIVED K5 MILLION

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Minister for Finance and National Planning Rainbo Paita acknowledged the work of the Enga Provincial Government in building and securing millions of kina worth of infrastructural developments.

Minister Paita gave credit to the cordial relationship the Enga Provincial Government had with the Australian Government through AUSAID in developing ‘last frontier’ into a modern Enga of where it is today when speaking at the official opening of the AUSAID funded K13.5 million Wabag Market redevelopment project.

The leader of Government Business and second term Finschhafen MP announced K5 million from the Provincial Infrastructure Program to the Enga Provincial Government to continue deliver much needed infrastructural development in the province.

Minister Paita sincerely acknowledged the veteran Governor Sir Peter Ipatas stable and visionary leadership towards the consistent socio-economic developments in the province.

Governor Ipatas thanked the Australian Government for their continuous support in over K70 million to the region for various infrastructural projects, including the K13.5 million new Enga Market, K22 million new Enga Hospital, K10 million Enga Teachers College, K5 million for Sopas Nursing College and the Kompiam Hospital receiving K7 million respectively.

The people of Enga have been without a proper designated market for more than 10 years and this major infrastructure development delivered by the Wabag District Development Authority will tremendously ease the burden of subsistence farmers who depend on the market to sustain their livelihoods.