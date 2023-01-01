NSL REQUEST STATE TO HONOUR AGREEMENT

By Cynthia Maku

The State still owes Nambawan Super Limited (NSL) a good sum of money for rental payments.

According to NSL, the state’s rental arrears now totaled over K108 million as of 30th of June 2023. This is comprised of K50 million accrued in 2023 and K58 million outstanding from the previous years.

The State failed to make scheduled payments as agreed for the months of February, March, April, May and June this year.

Chief Executive Officer Paul Sayer said NSL and the state reached an agreement whereby the state would settle the remaining balance of its rental arrears in K10 million monthly installments. The installments include K5 million per month to clear the outstanding accrued from previous years and another K5 million for its current monthly rental.

Mr Sayer said the January 2023 installment was met but has not made any further payments.

“The settling of these rental arrears and consistent monthly payments going forward is crucial to ensuring that NSL member’s which include the very staff that are employed, the state departments are able to receive the appropriate return on their investments in these properties” CEO Sayer said.

State departments are currently occupying NSL’s Revenue Haus, Vulupinidi Haus, Eda Tano Haus, AOPI Centre and the Treasury Building in Port Moresby, and NSL Haus in Lae.

The fund will continue to follow up with the state to meet its obligations.