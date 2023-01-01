K2 MILLION FUNDING FOR WABAG SME WOMEN ASSOCIATION

By Mortimer Yangharry

A presentation of K2 million by Finance Minister Rainbo Paita to the Wabag SME Women Association will diversify the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) as the newly constructed Wabag Market gives the opportunity to women to participate economically.

Minister for Finance and National Planning Rainbo Paita was in the Enga Province this week during the official opening of the state of the art modern market funded by AUSAID at a cost of K13.5 million and presented the cheque.

The Leader of Government Business presented a K2 million cheque from the State Equity to the Wabag SME Women Association where the Wabag District Development Authority will manage their funds accordingly.

The Wabag District Development Authority has authorized the Wabag SME Women Association to manage the operations of the new market.

Minister Paita also thanked the Australian Government for their continuous support to the province and the country in terms of funding and assisting in major socio-economic developments in many different areas concerned.