NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2024 SP SPORTS IS NOW OPEN

Nominations for the 2024 SP Sports Awards (SPSA) are now open. The SP Sports Awards is the nation’s biggest and only award ceremony that recognizes the sporting achievements of PNG’s elite athletes.

This year’s theme “Discipline Starts with You”, is derived from a quote from Mahatma Gandhi and encapsulates the essence of what it means to be a true sportsman or sportswoman. It also emphasizes the profound impact that discipline can have not only on individual athletes but on the sporting community.

Discipline is the cornerstone of success in sports and It is the unwavering commitment to honing one’s skills, the perseverance to push through challenging times, and the dedication to uphold the highest standards of sportsmanship.

Furthermore, discipline extends beyond the boundaries of the field; it encompasses the values of respect, integrity, and teamwork,” explains PNG Sports Foundation Chief Executive Officer Albert Veretau.

Sharing a similar stance was SP Brewery’s Corporate Affairs Manager John Nilkare, “The increase of violence in sports by players and spectators can spoil a pleasant family outing and detract from the essence of the competition.”

Nilkare further called for nominations to be submitted online. “60 percent of last year’s nominations were submitted online and so we anticipate the number to increase this year.”

PNGOC President Sir John Dawanicura in his address highlighted , Team PNG’s achievements and display of good Team spirit during the Pacific Games in Honiara last year. Sir John then encouraged everyone to nominate and emphasized this year’s categories.

There are eleven (11 ) categories to nominate from:

1. Male Athlete of the Year

2. Female Athlete of the Year

3. Team of the Year

4. National Performance of the Year

5. Para-Athlete of the Year

6. Community Sports Initiative of the Year

7. Junior Female Athlete of the Year

8. Junior Male Athlete of the Year

9. Sports Official of the Year

10. Sports Media of the Year

11. Sports Photo of the Year

And finally, the People’s Choice of the Year; For this category, the public will choose the finalist from the first four (4) categories that they feel deserve the award. Nominations are now open to everyone including national federations, individual sportsmen and women, coaches, administrators, clubs, sports, officials, the media, and the public for the respective categories.

Sir John added that the deadline will be on Friday, 19th of April.” To submit a nomination for any of the mentioned category’s , the public and mentioned bodies can visit the online portal and or SP drop in locations through out the country.

This year’s awards night will be held on Saturday, June 01st, 2024 at the Crowne Hotel. It will be a sit-down event and will be live-streamed on social media.